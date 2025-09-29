Conference KOL Highlights

Psych Congress 2025: Sleep and Mental Health, Antidepressant Limits And Preventing Schizophrenia Relapse

HealthDay interviews Julie Carbray, PhD, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, Co-Director of Psych Congress 2025, Professor of Psychiatry and Nursing, University of Illinois Chicago, and Christoph Corell, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra /Northwell, International Principal Investigator of the SOLARIS Study on subcutaneous olanzapine, a long acting injectable for the prevention of schizophrenia relapse.