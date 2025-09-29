Conference KOL Highlights

Psych Congress 2025: Sleep and Mental Health, Antidepressant Limits And Preventing Schizophrenia Relapse

HealthDay interviews Julie Carbray, PhD, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, Co-Director of Psych Congress 2025, Professor of Psychiatry and Nursing, University of Illinois Chicago, and Christoph Corell, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra /Northwell, International Principal Investigator of the SOLARIS Study on subcutaneous olanzapine, a long acting injectable for the prevention of schizophrenia relapse.
Loading content, please wait...
Mental Health
Sleep Disorder
Depression
Antidepressants
Schizophrenia
ADHD
Eating Disorders
Sleep
Sleep Quality
Adult ADHD

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com