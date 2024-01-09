Bipolar Disorder Increases Odds of Mortality More Than Smoking

TUESDAY, Jan. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Bipolar disorder (BD) increases the odds of mortality more than a history of smoking, according to a study published in the December issue of Psychiatry Research.

Anastasia K. Yocum, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues analyzed observational data from the Prechter Longitudinal Study of Bipolar Disorder (PLS-BD) for 1,128 participants (including 281 controls) to quantify mortality rates compared to common comorbidities and causes of death. A replication, observational secondary data analysis was conducted using a cohort of 10,735 existing BD patients and 7,826 controls from the University of Michigan Health (U-M Health) clinic.

The researchers found that in both PLS-BD and U-M Health, the mortality rates differed significantly for those with BD and controls. A higher percentage of elevated depression measures was seen for those with BD who were deceased, but no difference was seen in mania or anxiety measures, or in patterns of medication use. A BD diagnosis increased the odds of mortality more than a history of smoking or age 60 years or older in both cohorts.

"Bipolar disorder is never going to be listed on the death certificate as the main cause of death, but it can be an immediate or secondary contributor to a death, including in suicides," Yocum said in a statement.

One author disclosed ties to Janssen and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals.

