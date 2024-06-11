5 Yin Yoga Poses for Better Sleep

A good night’s sleep can feel elusive for many of us, courtesy of a racing mind, a mile-long to-do list and stress getting in the way. So, what’s a tired person to do?

It may seem counterintuitive, but adding in some light movement in the form of yin yoga poses before bed may help quiet your mind and prepare your body for sleep.

Yin yoga is a gentle, breath-focused practice in which the yoga postures are held for a few minutes at a time. If you’re ready for a solid night of zzz’s, swap the Netflix and social media scrolling in favor of the yin yoga sequence below for a gentle way to ease into sleep.