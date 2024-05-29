Breastfeeding 101: Tips for New Moms

Key to successful breastfeeding is what’s known as the “latch-on,” the CHOP experts said. That’s when baby latches his or her mouth to the nipple.

Resist the urge to press onto the back the baby’s head, but do support your breast with your hand during the feeding. Keep your fingers way back behind the areola and be sure not to press inward on your breast (this will also help prevent sore nipples).

For the most successfully latch-on, “your baby needs to open his mouth wide enough to take both the nipple and some of the areola [the dark area around the nipple] into his mouth,” according to CHOP. “The corners of the baby’s mouth should be at a wide angle and both his upper and lower lips should be outside his mouth.”