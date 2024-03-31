Drug Could Extend Survival for Uterine Cancer Patients
Drug Could Extend Survival for Uterine Cancer Patients

An already approved cancer drug could be an effective treatment for women with advanced, recurring uterine cancer, a new clinical trial shows.

Rucaparib, which belongs to a class of drugs called PARP inhibitors, extended women’s survival for more than a year and a half, on average, compared to simple surveillance following chemotherapy, researchers report.

1. An already approved cancer drug can extend survival for women with advanced and recurring uterine cancer

  • Rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor, has shown effectiveness in treating advanced, recurring uterine cancer.

  • It extended women's survival by over a year and a half compared to surveillance after chemotherapy.

2. Rucaparib extended progression-free survival by an average of 19 months

  • Patients on rucaparib had a progression-free survival of 28 months, compared to 9 months for those on placebo.

  • This improvement is significant for patients' care and outcomes.

3. The drug works by blocking the ability of cancer cells to repair themselves following chemotherapy

  • PARP inhibitors work by blocking enzymes that aid in DNA repair, including those that help cancer cells recover from chemotherapy damage.

  • Rucaparib is already approved for treating breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer.

4. Rucaparib Helps Solve Current Challenges With Ovarian Cancer

  • Uterine cancer affects over 60,000 women in the US annually, with increasing cases.

  • While early-stage survival is high, it decreases significantly in advanced cases.

  • After chemotherapy, current options are limited to surveillance, as most late-stage cases recur.

5. Next Steps and Future Research

  • Further analysis will focus on identifying patients who benefit most from rucaparib treatment.

  • The research was presented at a conference and is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

6. Source

University of Colorado, news release, March 20, 2024

7. What This Means For You

Women with advanced and recurring uterine cancer should ask their doctor if rucaparib might be a potential treatment for them.

