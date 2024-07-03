Gentle Parenting: What It Is, Techniques & Discipline

Cleveland Clinic pediatrician Dr. Karen Estrella said in a recent article that with gentle parenting, “the idea is to be more like a coach for your kid rather than a punisher.”

For instance, instead of yelling at your child to put on their shoes when they’re having a temper tantrum, you can calmly look them in the eye and say, “I’m going to drop you off at school and then I’m going to work. We need to leave on time. I expect you to be ready with your shoes on at the door when I’m ready to leave. If you’re not ready, then we’ll both be late and I will feel angry. If I get angry, you will lose privileges.”

Ockwell-Smith emphasized that gentle parenting isn’t a group of techniques but instead “a way of life…underpinned by parents who work hard to regulate their own emotions. It focuses on supporting children and working on your connection with them.”