How to Calm Your Child After a Nightmare

Most parents have experienced it: Your young child wakes up distraught, sure that the nightmare they've just suffered through is real.

Dr. Anis Rehman, an internal medicine specialist and consultant to the Sleep Foundation, says that about half of kids ages 3 to 6 experience frequent nightmares, and about 20% of kids ages 6 to 12 do. Both sexes seem equally prone to bad dreams, although they may be more common in girls starting at about age 13.