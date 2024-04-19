Know Your Spring Allergens and the Meds That Can Help

Spring is in the air, and along with it loads of tree, grass and weed pollen.

Sneezing, watery and itchy eyes, runny nose and all the other miseries of seasonal allergies can prevent a person from fully enjoying the season of rebirth.

Worse, seasonal allergies also can trigger or worsen asthma, or lead to health problems like sinus and ear infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These allergies are caused by chemicals released by the immune system in reaction to a substance it has deemed an invader.

These chemicals, called histamines, are responsible for all the symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergens vary as spring progresses. Tree pollen is thick in early spring, grass pollen in late spring and early summer, and weed pollen in late summer and fall. Certain molds also can cause seasonal allergies.

People can take some measures to avoid pollen and mold exposure, the FDA says. These include:

Closing windows at home and in the car

Showering before bed to remove allergens from the skin

Remaining indoors when symptoms are severe

However, folks have to live their lives, so these measures can only go so far.

A person’s doctor might recommend prescription or over-the-counter medications to relieve allergy symptoms, the FDA says.