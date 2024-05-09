Looking for a Good Therapist? Experts Offer Guidance

If you decide to see a therapist, finding one who’s right for you presents one of the biggest early hurdles.

“The field of psychology, psychiatry and psychotherapy has advanced over the years, and one of the ways it has advanced is by learning that certain therapies may work best for certain problems,” said Eric Storch, vice chair of psychology in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Storch offers some solid tips for finding the best therapist for your needs.