Most Americans Lose Sleep Due to 'Digital Distractions.' Experts Offer Tips to Help

It has likely happened to everyone at some point: You are poised to go to sleep, but instead a "digital distraction" keeps you up hours later than you had planned.
"Bedtime procrastination is a common problem, as people often stay up later than intended while binge-watching a program or shopping online,” said sleep medicine physician Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
A recent AASM survey pinpointed the scope of the problem: Ninety-one percent of those surveyed said they have lost sleep because they stayed up past their bedtime to binge-watch a TV show. Meanwhile, 75 percent said browsing and buying online is also keeping them up at night.
The AASM offers the following guidance on how to keep digital disruptions at bay and sleep better in the process.
Turn off all electronics at least 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.
It's tempting to go on your phone while in bed, so keep it in a separate room at night. If you use your phone for a morning alarm, consider an alarm clock instead.
Take a warm bath or shower, read a book or do some journaling before bed.
Go to bed and get up at the same time on a regular basis. Don’t let online scrolling get in the way of precious hours of sleep.
If you must have your phone in your bedroom at night, turn off push notifications and sound to avoid distracting alerts.
Source: American Academy of Sleep Medicine, news release, Dec. 4, 2023
