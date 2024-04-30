Most Americans Lose Sleep Due to 'Digital Distractions.' Experts Offer Tips to Help

Adobe Stock

Most Americans Lose Sleep Due to 'Digital Distractions.' Experts Offer Tips to Help

It has likely happened to everyone at some point: You are poised to go to sleep, but instead a "digital distraction" keeps you up hours later than you had planned.

"Bedtime procrastination is a common problem, as people often stay up later than intended while binge-watching a program or shopping online,” said sleep medicine physician Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

A recent AASM survey pinpointed the scope of the problem: Ninety-one percent of those surveyed said they have lost sleep because they stayed up past their bedtime to binge-watch a TV show. Meanwhile, 75 percent said browsing and buying online is also keeping them up at night.

The AASM offers the following guidance on how to keep digital disruptions at bay and sleep better in the process.

1. Disconnect from devices at night

Adobe Stock

Turn off all electronics at least 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.

2. Leave your phone in another room

alarm
alarm

Adobe Stock

It's tempting to go on your phone while in bed, so keep it in a separate room at night. If you use your phone for a morning alarm, consider an alarm clock instead.

3. Follow a relaxing nighttime routine

shower plastic water
shower plastic water

Adobe Stock

Take a warm bath or shower, read a book or do some journaling before bed.

4. Have a sleep schedule

phone app
phone app

Adobe Stock

Go to bed and get up at the same time on a regular basis. Don’t let online scrolling get in the way of precious hours of sleep.

5. Turn off push notifications

sleep bed insomnia stress
sleep bed insomnia stressAdobe Stock

If you must have your phone in your bedroom at night, turn off push notifications and sound to avoid distracting alerts.

6. Source and more information

teen sleep
teen sleep

Adobe Stock

Source: American Academy of Sleep Medicine, news release, Dec. 4, 2023

For more information on sleep disorders, check out these additional resources:

What’s Your Sleep Type? The Answer Could Impact Your Health

Americans Short on Sleep, Stressed Out About It: Poll

Good Sleep Can Make You Feel Young

Could Regular Exercise Cure Your Insomnia? New Research Says Yes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com