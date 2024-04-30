Most Americans Lose Sleep Due to 'Digital Distractions.' Experts Offer Tips to Help

It has likely happened to everyone at some point: You are poised to go to sleep, but instead a "digital distraction" keeps you up hours later than you had planned.

"Bedtime procrastination is a common problem, as people often stay up later than intended while binge-watching a program or shopping online,” said sleep medicine physician Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

A recent AASM survey pinpointed the scope of the problem: Ninety-one percent of those surveyed said they have lost sleep because they stayed up past their bedtime to binge-watch a TV show. Meanwhile, 75 percent said browsing and buying online is also keeping them up at night.

The AASM offers the following guidance on how to keep digital disruptions at bay and sleep better in the process.