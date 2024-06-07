Ouch! You Injured a Nail: Tips on Best Treatment

If you've ever slammed a door on your finger, you know how badly an injured nail feels, but do you know how to treat one?

First, do what you can to prevent one.

"To prevent a nail injury, I tell my patients to keep their nails short, so they do not bend or catch on objects," said Dr. Shari Lipner, an associate professor of clinical dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

"Not only do short nails stay cleaner and break less often, they’re also good for your overall health because they are less likely to harbor dirt and bacteria, which can lead to an infection," she said in an American Academy of Dermatology news release.

But if you do smash your nail, Lipner has some suggestions on how to treat it.