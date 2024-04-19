Planning Safe Summer Camp Fun for Kids With Allergies & Asthma

Preparing a kid for summer camp is already a daunting task, and it’s even more complicated if your child has allergies or asthma, experts say.

“Kids with allergies and asthma need an extra layer of protection when they head off to summer camp,” said allergist Dr. Gailen Marshall Jr., president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

“You want them to have as much fun as every other kid at camp, but in order to do that, certain systems need to be in place, and precautions must be taken to lock down a symptom-free experience,” Marshall said in an ACAAI news release.

To that end, the ACAAI offers a handful of tips to help your camper have a fun-filled summer with few worries about their allergies or asthma.