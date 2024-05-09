Seniors, FDA Has 5 Medication Tips to Keep You Safe

When settling into your senior years, you need to be especially careful when taking medicines, herbal remedies and supplements, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

That’s because older adults are likely to use more prescription and over-the-counter medications, which increases the risk of harmful side effects and drug interactions, the FDA said in a news release.

In addition, physical changes associated with aging can affect the way your body handles medications, and even how different medicines work in your body.

For example, the liver and kidneys might not work as well as they do for younger people, which can affect how a drug breaks down and leaves the body.

Even medications that worked well for a person during their youth and middle age might need to be adjusted or changed later in life, the FDA says.

Keeping all that in mind, the FDA has some important safety tips.