Taking Ozempic? Here Are 4 Foods to Avoid

From diabetes drug to celebrity weight-loss secret to blockbuster drug, Ozempic has become a household name.

Ozempic (semaglutide) belongs to a new generation of medications called “nutrient-stimulated, hormone-based therapeutics,” which work by mimicking your body’s own hormones. Ozempic mimics a hormone called GLP-1, which is made naturally in your gut and kicks into action when you eat, telling your brain there is food in your intestines and you don't need any more now.

Semaglutide has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both type 2 diabetes (Ozempic) and obesity (Wegovy). It’s very effective for both. However, many patients experience side effects, including nausea and abdominal pain. Because it reduces appetite, patients on Ozempic also eat less. To prevent and manage these symptoms while maintaining optimal nutrition, it may be necessary to modify your diet.