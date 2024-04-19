Tips To Getting Your Rosacea Under Control

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness on a person’s face.

It commonly appears as a tendency to blush or flush more easily, but also can cause more serious symptoms like:

Swollen skin.

Skin that stings, burns or is very sensitive.

Visible broken blood vessels.

Acne-like breakouts.

Oily skin.

“With rosacea, there can be many triggers that will worsen symptoms or cause a flare-up,” said Dr. Lycia Thornburg, a board-certified dermatologist in Rapid City, S.D..

Still, “it’s possible to control your rosacea and even prevent it from getting worse by recognizing and avoiding triggers, ranging from alcohol to sunlight to the skin care products you use,” she added in an American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) news release.

To help manage rosacea symptoms, Thornburg and the AAD recommend the following advice.