What Is a Heart Attack and What Are the Symptoms?

"A heart attack is a blockage in one of your coronary arteries," Dr. Michael Heffernan, a cardiologist at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in Ontario, Canada, said recently in a video. “You can think of it like the plumbing in your house… when one of those pipes somehow gets a block and the blood can’t flow through, the muscle it’s supposed to feed starts to die.”

According to the American Heart Association, a coronary artery can be blocked by a buildup of fat, cholesterol or other substances that partially or completely block blood flow to a part of the heart. Reduced blood flow results in a lack of oxygen, which damages the heart muscle or may even cause death.

There can be other causes for a heart attack. A less common cause could be when a coronary artery contracts or goes into spasm. This causes the artery to narrow, decreasing or completely stopping blood flow to part of the heart muscle. These sorts of spasms can occur in blood vessels that appear normal or in vessels that are partly blocked.