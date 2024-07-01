What Is a Heart Pacemaker?

A pacemaker is a small device that is implanted underneath the skin to help regulate your heartbeat with electrical impulses. It consists of a small, battery-powered generator and one or more leads that are placed directly in the heart.

“Pacemakers are designed just to keep the heart from going too slow…that’s the simplest type of cardiac implantable electronic device,” cardiologist Dr. Bruce Wilkoff explained in a Cleveland Clinic interview. The generator sends electrical impulses to the heart, keeping it beating at a regular pace. Pacemaker implantation can be permanent or temporary.