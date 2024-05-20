What Is Chamomile Good For? Benefits, Side Effects & Drug Interactions

Is chamomile tea good for you? Some small studies have shown that women who used it every day throughout pregnancy had a slightly higher risk for early delivery as well as lower birth weight compared to mothers who did not use chamomile, Parikh said.

"I typically do not recommend [pregnant people] using it daily,” she said.

Some people have an allergic reaction to chamomile -- and that's more apt to happen if they are allergic to other plants in the same family, such as daisies, ragweed, marigolds and chrysanthemums.