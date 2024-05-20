What Is Male Pattern Baldness? Can Anything Be Done?

Have you seen more hair in the shower or on the bathroom floor than usual?

Grab a mirror and take a look at your head. If it looks like you’re “going bald,” you may have androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, male pattern baldness is very common. If you want to do something about this condition, you do have options. Here, experts break down what male pattern baldness is, its causes and symptoms, and what medications and treatments may help.