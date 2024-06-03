You’ve cut back on your eating, started an exercise routine and just can’t seem to lose weight. What’s going on?

It could be a number of issues that are causing you to ask yourself, "Why can’t I lose weight?" The good news is that you can work through them.

“It's very complicated, which is what people need to remember. It's not a simple task to say I'm going to lose weight and it happens,” said Connie Diekman, a nationally known food and nutrition consultant and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “So, give yourself a break.”

Where to start with weight loss?