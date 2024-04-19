Yes, You Should Clean That Water Bottle, and Here's How

Does your water bottle only get washed once or twice a week -- or even less?

Time to switch things up: Even a day or two without washing can encourage the growth of unhealthy germs in the average water bottle, one expert said.

And, "yes, you could get sick," warned Dr. Yuriko Fukuta, an infectious diseases expert at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"If you do not clean your water bottle sufficiently, it can lead to a buildup of germs," Fukuta, a professor of medicine, explained in a university news release. "You may have nausea, stomach upset, headaches. You may have allergy symptoms such as sneezing if mold is present."

She offered tips to keeping your water bottle as sanitary as possible.