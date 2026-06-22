Extreme Heat is Predictable. Five Steps To Act On Before it Becomes a Medical Emergency

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and contributes to tens of thousands of emergency department visits each year. Many of the most serious health impacts are preventable, particularly when people understand their risk, recognize symptoms early, and know where to turn for support.

At Carelon, an affiliated brand of Elevance Health, researchers examined how extreme heat affects healthcare utilization across populations using national claims data. The findings show a consistent pattern: as temperatures rise, healthcare use increases, often in higher-acuity settings. At the same time, routine care tends to decline, suggesting that some people may wait until symptoms become more serious before seeking help.

The impact is not evenly distributed. Older adults, young children, pregnant individuals and people with chronic conditions or take certain medications may face greater risks as temperatures rise. Heat can also amplify existing health challenges, making early awareness and action especially important.

The opportunity is not only to respond to heat emergencies, but to prevent manageable symptoms from escalating in the first place.

Here are five steps people can take before and during periods of extreme heat.

1. Understand your personal risk before the hottest days arrive

Extreme heat affects everyone differently. Older adults and people managing chronic health conditions may have a harder time regulating body temperature or may be taking medications that affect how the body responds to heat.

Before temperatures climb, consider speaking with your healthcare provider about any personal risk factors and the precautions that may make sense for your health. A little planning can help you make more informed decisions when the weather becomes more severe.

2. Build Hydration and cooling into your routine

Many of the most effective ways to prevent heat-related illness happen outside the doctor’s office.

Carrying a water bottle, drinking water regularly throughout the day and taking breaks from outdoor activity can help reduce risk.

Staying hydrated is one of the easiest and most effective ways to support your health in the heat. But hydration alone is not enough. Cooling off, resting and limiting sun exposure are also important, since people can still experience heat-related illnesses even when they are drinking water regularly.

Whenever possible, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and spend time in shaded or air-conditioned spaces. Air conditioning is one of the strongest protective factors against heat-related illness, but not everyone has consistent access to it. Libraries, community centers, and designated cooling locations can provide a safe place to take a break from high temperatures.

3. Recognize early symptoms and respond promptly

Heat-related illness does not always begin as an emergency. Early symptoms may include fatigue, dizziness, dehydration, headache, nausea, or muscle cramps. Heat rash and sunburn can also be signs that it is time to get out of the sun and allow your body to cool down.

When symptoms appear, move to a cooler space, rest, and rehydrate. Do not assume that symptoms will always build gradually. Serious health concerns can develop quickly during periods of extreme heat. Confusion, fainting, or rapidly worsening symptoms can signal a medical emergency and require immediate attention.

4. Know where to turn for care

When someone begins to feel unwell, they may be trying to answer several questions at once: Is this serious? Do I need care? Where should I go?

Without clear guidance, and with the added stress of an illness or potential health emergency, hesitation is understandable. However, it may result in worsening symptoms.

Helping people understand how to navigate care can make a meaningful difference:

· Virtual care can provide early guidance and symptom assessment

· Urgent care can address moderate symptoms before they escalate

· Emergency care is critical for severe or worsening conditions

There is no wrong moment to seek support. Reaching out when symptoms first appear can help people receive the right level of care sooner and potentially avoid a more serious medical event.

5. Check in with your health plan before temperatures rise

Your health plan can help you understand the care options and resources available to you before you need them. Taking a few minutes now to identify in-network virtual and urgent care options, and understanding when emergency care is necessary, can reduce uncertainty later.

Elevance Health-affiliated health plan members can use the Sydney Health app or call the Member Services number on the back of their ID card to learn more about available care options, virtual care access and additional resources.

Extreme heat is predictable. Its health impacts are measurable. And in many cases, its most serious consequences can be prevented. By taking simple precautions, recognizing symptoms and knowing where to turn for support, people can take the first step earlier, before a manageable situation becomes a medical emergency.