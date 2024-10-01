Nearly 200 Chemicals Associated with Breast Cancer Detected in Food Packaging

TUESDAY, Oct. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Food packaged in shrink wrap, cardboard trays, or paper containers may contain nearly 200 chemicals associated with breast cancer, according to a new study.

Researchers reported on Sept. 24 in the journal Frontiers in Toxicology that common food packaging materials contain 189 chemicals that could potentially contribute to breast cancer risk.

These harmful substances includE PFAS, bisphenols, and phthalates, and can get into food, leading to human consumption.

“This study is important, because it shows that there is a huge opportunity for prevention of human exposure to breast cancer-causing chemicals,” said researcher Jane Muncke, managing director of the non-profit Food Packaging Forum. “The potential for cancer prevention by reducing hazardous chemicals in your daily life is under-explored and deserves much more attention.”

The Food Packaging Forum has compiled a comprehensive database of chemicals contained in food packaging, based on information gathered from thousands of published scientific studies.

Using the database, researchers identified 143 chemicals used in plastic packaging materials that are linked to breast cancer, and 89 were found in paper or cardboard, results show.

There’s strong evidence that humans are regularly exposed to at least 76 of those cancer-causing chemicals through diet, researchers said.

These chemicals are finding their way into food packaging despite regulations in the United States, the European Union, China, South America and elsewhere aimed at limiting their use, researchers said.

About 40 of the 76 top cancer-causing chemicals are already classified as hazardous in some way by various international regulators but are still being found in food packaging, the researchers noted.

This shows that existing rules aren't enough to protect human health, researchers said.

This study comes on the heels of another report published by the same group last week that found that more than 3,600 chemicals leach into food during the packaging process.

Of those, 79 chemicals are known to cause cancer, genetic mutations and endocrine and reproductive issues, according to the report published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

More information

Consumer Reports has more on chemicals in food packaging.

SOURCE: Science Communication Network, news release, Sept. 24, 2024