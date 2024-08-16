What Can Cause Stomach Pain in Kids?

Many kids can get an occasional upset tummy, but what if your child's stomachaches are more persistent?

Dr. David Ziring, associate director of the Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's in Los Angeles, offers up possible diagnoses that doctors should look out for.

First of all, kids' stomach pain isn't uncommon: About a third of youngsters will at some point complain of persistent abdominal pain, according to Cedars-Sinai.

Luckily, a pediatrician or gastroenterologist can usually get to the bottom of the trouble.