Don’t Let Allergies Get Out of Hand During Pregnancy

The most common question asked by pregnant patients with allergies is, “What medications can I safely use during my pregnancy?” Treatment should begin with saline nasal spray and humidifiers to try to relieve nasal symptoms.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says that, ideally, it is best to avoid any medication use if possible. Consult your allergist before you stop any current medication and before starting a medicine during pregnancy, including over-the-counter (OTC) treatments.

There are medicines that may be recommended to you by your health care provider that are generally considered safe. The most safety data have been gathered with first-generation oral antihistamines. These medications have not shown any fetal risk during pregnancy. Examples of first-generation antihistamines are brompheniramine (Dimetapp), chlorpheniramine (Chlor-Trimeton), and diphenhydramine (Benadryl). It is important to note that these first-generation antihistamines can have side effects like drowsiness and dry mouth.

Other agents that also appear safe during pregnancy but have less scientific data than the first-generation antihistamines are the second-generation oral antihistamines, such as cetirizine (Zyrtec) and loratadine (Claritin), and the intranasal corticosteroids, fluticasone (Flonase) and mometasone (Asmenax). The second-generation oral antihistamines have the advantage of not having the side effects seen with the first-generation ones.

It is better to avoid oral decongestants like pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) during the first trimester, as some studies suggest that they may slightly increase the risk of abdominal wall birth defects. These treatments are generally safe during the remainder of the pregnancy if you don’t have high blood pressure.