How to Head Off Tendon Trouble

SUNDAY, Dec. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Injure a tendon and you might not notice right away, but beware: These injuries often fail to heal properly, putting everyday activities at risk. "No matter how strong your muscle is, you're not going to be able to have the functionality and the stability you need if a tendon is impaired," Nelly Andarawis-Puri, a bioengineering researcher at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., told NIH News in Health.Tendons connect your muscles and your bones. Your ability to move your body is at risk when tendon tissue becomes inflamed, ruptures or breaks down. You might experience pain or stiffness, swelling and weakness. A sudden awkward movement is sometimes to blame — but everyday activities that require repetitive movements pose particular risks. (Think: Typing long hours at the office, which may make your hands hurt, or doing repeated jumping exercises that cause knee problems.)"The most common type of tendon injury is an overuse, or wear-and-tear, injury," Andarawis-Puri said. "It's not necessarily painful once it starts and can be silent for a long time."And during that silent time, serious damage may accrue.Once that happens, Andarawis-Puri said, "essentially you have degeneration."If you suspect you have a tendon problem, what should you do?First, get treatment as soon as you can, to avoid making matters worse. Your doctor may suggest pain relievers, ice and rest. Sometimes, physical therapy comes into play.Meanwhile, Andarawis-Puri and other experts are working to better understand when and how exercise may be beneficial. "Our research shows that with the right timing and conditions, movement can actually trigger the tendon to repair," she said, noting that animal research suggests that waiting at least two weeks before exercising is beneficial.Animal studies have yielded other intriguing findings.Researchers have found that some animals can fully repair tendon tissue in adulthood. Zebrafish, for example, are able to regenerate tendons throughout their lives. Jenna Galloway, a regenerative medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, is working to understand how mammals respond to a fully torn tendon. Unlike those of zebrafish, people's tendons usually scar, rather than regenerate.At the University of Michigan, Adam Abraham is working to better understand how chronic injuries change tendon fibers. Tendons are made up of cells called tenocytes and bundles of the protein collagen that form long, spiraling chains. These chains look almost like springs, which "allows them to coil and uncoil," absorbing the force from body movements, Abraham said. His team has developed a way to use cells from patients' tendons to grow 3D structures, roughly the size of a human hair. The aim: To grow thousands of these microtendons from a single person, allowing researchers to expose the tissue to different conditions and see how they respond. They're comparing microtendons from folks with healthy tendon tissue to those with chronic tendon problems."We're hoping with this 3D system, we will be able to synthesize many hundreds of different environments at the same time," Abraham said. "So we can screen what might be a possible fix."His team is also testing a restorative gel that could be injected into an injured tendon.While researchers try to learn more, it's important to take care of your tendons and treat injuries promptly.The National Institutes of Health recommends:Warming up or stretching before you exerciseExercising regularly to strengthen muscles around your jointsTaking frequent breaks when doing activities that require repetitive motionsAvoiding sitting for prolonged periods and practicing good posture and body positionBeginning new physical activities gradually, increasing intensity over timeStopping activity if it causes painUsing padding, gloves or grip tape to cushion your joints while using sports equipment or toolsMore informationUFHealth has more about tendon injuries.SOURCE: NIH News in Health, December 2025.What This Means For YouUnlike some animals, humans don't regenerate damaged tendon tissue, so it's important to take steps to prevent injury.