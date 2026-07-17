One Type Of ADHD Med May Affect Kids' Weight

Key TakeawaysCommon ADHD medications are similarly effective in easing kids' symptomsThose taking one of them as part of an Australian study lost a little more weightBoth groups appeared to be satisfied with their original med a year later.FRIDAY, July 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Two top treatments both eased kids' ADHD symptoms in a new study, though one caused more significant weight loss within the first year. Children who were given dexamphetamine lost more weight than those prescribed methylphenidate, according to an Australian study recently published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health. ADHD is shorthand for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Kids with the neurological disorder have trouble with everyday functions such as school performance, making friends and staying focused. "The main difference was that kids taking dexamphetamine experienced greater weight loss, which is an important consideration when choosing treatment and monitoring growth," study leader Dr. Alison Poulton, a lecturer in pediatrics and child health at the University of Sydney, said in a news release.For the study, 100 children with ADHD who had not previously been treated with either drug were randomly prescribed one or the other.Both groups experienced what researchers described as substantial improvements in their ADHD symptoms.During the first three months of the yearlong treatment, kids taking dexamphetamine also dropped an average of 3 pounds, compared to a little more than 6/10 of a pound for those taking methylphenidate. Researchers found no significant difference between the meds on kids’ growth in height.Most kids were still taking their original stimulant a year after starting treatment, suggesting comparable satisfaction with both medications, Poulton added.Worldwide, an estimated 47 million people under age 20 were living with ADHD in 2021.In the U.S., about 12% of people between 3 and 17 years of age have an ADHD diagnosis, compared to about 8% in Australia.In 2023, the number of Australians under 18 who were prescribed ADHD medicines was nearly two-and-a-half times higher than 10 years earlier.More informationThere’s more about ADHD medications, how they work and their side effects at the Cleveland Clinic. SOURCE: University of Sydney, news release, July 15, 2026.What This Means For YouIf your child has ADHD and opts for medication, ask your doctor about weight-loss associated with two common prescription ADHD meds..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter