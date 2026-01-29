Strep Throat: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes, and Living With It

THURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Strep throat is a common throat infection that often causes a sore throat, fever and trouble swallowing. It tends to come on quickly and may feel worse than a typical cold. While strep throat is most common in children and teens, people of all ages can get it.The good news is that strep throat is usually easy to diagnose and treat. Getting the right treatment quickly helps you feel better faster and prevents complications.Strep throat is a bacterial infection of the throat and tonsils caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria, often called group A strep. It spreads through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or through close contact like sharing drinks or utensils.Unlike most sore throats, which are caused by viruses, strep throat needs antibiotics to clear the infection and prevent complications.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infections in children, especially between ages 5 and 15.Symptoms of strep throatStrep throat often comes on suddenly and may feel more severe than a typical sore throat. Symptoms may include:Sore throat that starts quicklyPain when swallowingFeverRed and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pusTiny red spots on the roof of the mouthSwollen lymph nodes in the neckHeadacheStomach pain, nausea or vomiting, especially in childrenFatigueSome people may also develop a fine red rash known as scarlet fever, which may happen with certain strep infections.Unlike viral sore throats, strep throat usually does not cause coughing, runny nose or hoarseness. When those symptoms are present, a virus is more likely the cause.How strep throat is diagnosedIf you or your child has a sore throat with fever and no cold symptoms, a doctor may test for strep throat.Diagnosis usually includes:A physical exam: The doctor will look at the throat and tonsils and feel for swollen lymph nodes.Rapid strep test: A swab will be taken from the back of the throat. Results are available in minutes and may quickly confirm strep bacteria.Throat culture: If the rapid test is negative but symptoms strongly suggest strep, the doctor may send a throat swab to a laboratory for further testing. Results usually take one to two days.The CDC notes that throat cultures are especially important in children when rapid tests are negative because missing strep in kids raises the risk of complications.How strep throat is treated Because strep throat is caused by bacteria, it is treated with antibiotics. Treatment helps shorten the illness, reduce spread to others and prevent complications.Common treatments include:Antibiotics: Penicillin or amoxicillin is most often used. For people allergic to penicillin, other options are available. It’s important to finish the full course even if symptoms improve.Fever and pain relief: Over-the-counter medicines like acetaminophen or ibuprofen may help reduce fever and throat pain.Rest and fluids: Getting plenty of rest and staying hydrated help the body recover.Soothing the throat: Warm liquids, cold treats like popsicles and throat lozenges may ease discomfort.Most people start to feel better within 24 to 48 hours of starting antibiotics and are usually no longer contagious after 24 hours of treatment.Causes of strep throatStrep throat is caused by infection with group A Streptococcus bacteria. It spreads easily in places where people are in close contact, such as schools, daycare centers and households.You may become infected by:Breathing in droplets from a cough or sneezeTouching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth or noseSharing food, drinks or utensilsNot everyone exposed to the bacteria becomes sick, but crowded settings increase the risk.Strep throat risk factorsCertain factors may raise the likelihood of getting strep throat, including:Age: Children between 5 and 15 years old are most commonly affected.Close contact: Living with or caring for someone with strep increases exposure.Crowded settings: Schools, daycare centers and camps make spread easier.Time of year: Strep throat is more common in late fall, winter and early spring.Living with strep throatWith prompt treatment, most people recover fully without problems. However, untreated or poorly treated strep throat may lead to complications.Short-term complications may include ear infections, sinus infections and abscesses around the tonsils.Long-term complications, according to the CDC, are rare but may include rheumatic fever, which may damage the heart; post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis, a kidney condition; and inflammation of the joints or nervous system.These complications are uncommon in the U.S. today, mainly because strep throat is usually treated quickly with antibiotics.When to seek medical careYou should contact a doctor if you or your child has:A sore throat with fever and no coughDifficulty swallowing or breathingSymptoms that do not improve after 48 hours of antibioticsRepeated episodes of strep throatPreventing strep throatWhile you can’t prevent all infections, some steps help lower risk:Wash hands often.Avoid sharing food and drinks.Cover coughs and sneezes.Replace toothbrushes after 24 hours of antibiotics.If infected, stay home from school or work until fever-free and on antibiotics for at least 24 hours.About the expertDr. Sarah Adams is a retired primary care pediatrician and nationally recognized child health expert, media spokesperson and advocate. She serves in leadership roles with the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National AAP, focusing on nutrition, digital wellness, communication and family health education. Dr. Adams hosts the podcast “Growing Up with Dr. Sarah” and regularly contributes to national health outlets. .What This Means For YouText Here.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter