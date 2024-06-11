5 At-Home Strength Moves That Can Make Everyday Tasks Easier

MONDAY, Oct. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you’ve ever needed two trips to get the groceries in from the car or felt winded after a flight of stairs, you’ve already seen why everyday strength matters.

That’s where functional strength training comes in. Instead of isolating a single muscle the way a biceps curl does, functional moves work several joints and muscle groups together, the same way your body moves in daily life, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Any movement that matches something you do in your day-to-day life can be considered functional,” physical therapist Justin Nessel said in a Cleveland Clinic article. “What matters is improving your ability to do the things you need to do without burden.”

That strength gets harder to hold onto with age. “Loss of muscle starts at around age 25 if you’re not doing something to offset it,” Nessel said. Functional training can help slow that process and may help you stay independent as you get older.

Adults should do strength-training exercises at least 2 days a week, according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.