5 Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do At Home

FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — You might have heard that cardio, or aerobic, exercise is one of the best ways to keep your heart, lungs and cardiovascular system healthy and strong.

This type of exercise works the large muscles in your arms and legs. It makes your heart beat faster and has you breathing harder than usual. Over time, your heart and lungs get stronger and work better, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

Yet finding time for the gym, or even a trip to the local park, can be a challenge when work and home responsibilities add up.

The good news? A growing list of everyday activities now counts as “good cardio.” The better news? Some of them are workouts you can do in the comfort of your living space.

How Much Cardio Do You Need?

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spells out weekly targets in its Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

Adults should get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity or some mix of the two each week. It’s best to spread that time across several days. Going beyond 300 minutes of moderate activity brings even more health benefits.

“Moving more and sitting less have tremendous benefits for everyone,” then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the introduction to the guidelines.

You don’t have to get all your minutes in one session, either. Older versions of the guidelines only counted activity done in blocks of 10 minutes or more. The current edition says any movement adds to your weekly total, so even walking up a few flights of stairs counts.

1. Jumping rope

A jump rope costs little, fits in a drawer and gives you one of the most intense workouts on this list. HHS and the American Heart Association (AHA) both classify jumping rope as vigorous-intensity activity.

It does double duty, too. Because your legs carry your body weight with each jump, it also counts as a bone-strengthening exercise, according to the NHLBI.

If you’re new to it or haven’t been active in a while, start with short rounds and rest between them. Then add time as your fitness improves. Choose a clear, safe spot to jump.

2. Climbing stairs

If you’ve got stairs leading to your apartment or inside your home, you’re in luck. Carrying heavy loads of groceries or other packages up the stairs could be considered a vigorous workout, according to HHS.

Even without a load, climbing stairs raises your heart rate and works your leg muscles. And since short bursts of activity count toward your weekly goal, a few extra trips up and down the stairs throughout the day can add up.

3. Cardio yoga

While not all forms of yoga will give you an aerobic workout, HHS says more intense forms like power and Vinyasa yoga count as moderate-intensity activity.

Slower, more meditative styles such as Hatha yoga tend to fall into the light-intensity range. Depending on the poses, yoga can also help build muscle strength, according to the guidelines.

4. Cleaning the house

Few people look forward to housecleaning, but with the right elbow grease, it might double as your cardio workout.

HHS considers light household chores to be light-intensity activity. To turn cleaning into a moderate-intensity workout, pick up the pace and put more effort into tasks like scrubbing, sweeping or vacuuming until you’re breathing harder (but can still talk).

Even lighter cleaning has value. The AHA notes that light activity can help offset some of the risks of sitting too much, and the NHLBI says any activity is better than none.

What’s more, a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that older women who logged a minimum of four hours a day of movement, including cooking and other housework, had a 43% lower risk of heart disease and a 30% lower risk of stroke than the women who did less than two hours a day of these chores.

5. Gardening

Digging, moving plants, pulling weeds, raking and mowing can all get your heart rate up and help you break a sweat. In fact, the AHA considers gardening a moderate-intensity aerobic workout.

If you dig or hoe nonstop, you may even push into the vigorous range, according to both the AHA and HHS. Lifting and carrying bags of soil or mulch also works your muscles.

Want to get more out of your yard work? The NHLBI suggests grabbing a rake instead of a leaf blower.

Tips For Getting Started Safely

Physical activity is safe for almost everyone. If you’ve been inactive, HHS recommends that you “start low and go slow.” Begin with lighter activities, then gradually increase how often and how long you exercise.

Ease into each workout with a few minutes at a slower pace, and finish the same way. This lets your heart rate and breathing rise and fall gradually.

Healthy adults without heart problems don’t need to check with a doctor before starting moderate-intensity activities, according to the NHLBI.

But if you have heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or another long-term health condition, ask your doctor which activities are safe for you.

Finally, cardio is only part of the picture. The AHA and HHS also recommend muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week. Keeping a simple activity log or wearing a step counter can help you track your progress and stay motivated.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more information about physical activity.

SOURCES: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, March 24, 2022; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2018; American Heart Association, Jan. 19, 2024; Journal of the American Heart Association, Feb. 22, 2022