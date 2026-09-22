Cardiovascular Health And Exercise: How Much Aerobic Activity Do You Really Need?

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — As a physician, I am often asked by patients how much aerobic exercise is truly necessary for optimal cardiovascular health. This is an important question, especially as heart disease remains the leading cause of illness and death (morbidity and mortality) worldwide. The answer, as with many aspects of medicine, is both evidence-based and individualized.Decades of research have established a clear link between regular aerobic activity and improved cardiovascular outcomes. Aerobic exercise — activities that increase your heart rate and breathing, such as brisk walking, running, cycling or swimming — strengthens the heart muscle, lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol profiles and helps regulate blood sugar. But how much is enough?The American Heart Association and most international guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity physical activity. Moderate intensity means you can talk but not sing while exercising — think brisk walking or casual cycling. Vigorous activity, like running or fast swimming, makes conversation difficult. For additional benefits, including further risk reduction and weight management, doubling these amounts — 300 minutes per week of moderate activity or 150 minutes of vigorous activity — is encouraged.However, it’s not just about the numbers. Regularity and sustainability matter. Consistency trumps intensity for most people. Spreading workouts throughout the week (for example, 30 minutes, five times a week) may be preferable to cramming all activity into one or two sessions, especially for someone who is new to their workout routine. Trying to do too much at one time can increase the risk for injury, while spreading things out can improve consistency and allow for a safer increase in activity. Even short bouts are beneficial when accumulated over the week.Importantly, the greatest health gains are seen when a sedentary person becomes moderately active. For individuals who currently do little or no exercise, simply starting to move more — taking the stairs, walking during phone calls or parking farther away — can have significant cardiovascular benefits. As fitness improves, gradually increasing time and intensity is key.One common misconception is that only high-intensity exercise yields results. In reality, moderate-intensity aerobic activity provides substantial protection against heart disease. That said, for those who enjoy and can tolerate vigorous workouts, there may be some added benefits.It is also crucial to individualize recommendations. People with chronic conditions, those recovering from illness or surgery, or individuals with specific risk factors should consult their healthcare provider before starting a new exercise regimen. A tailored approach ensures safety and maximizes benefits.In summary, while 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week is a solid target, any movement is better than none, and more can be even better. The most important step is to make physical activity a regular, enjoyable part of daily life — your heart will thank you for it.More informationVisit Johns Hopkins Medicine for more information about exercise and the heart.SOURCES: Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Sept. 24, 2025; Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, June 4, 2019; Circulation Research, July 3, 2025; American Heart Association, Jan. 19, 2024; World Health Organization, June 26, 2024; Journal of the American Medical Association, Nov. 20, 2018; NEJM Evidence, Nov. 22, 2022; Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Sept. 13, 2022; JAMA Internal Medicine, Nov. 23, 2020 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter