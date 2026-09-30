Injury Prevention And Recovery: Essential Guidelines Before Starting A New Workout Routine

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Starting a new workout routine is an opportunity to improve your health, boost your energy and reach personal fitness goals. However, as a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand the setbacks caused by preventable injuries and the frustration improper recovery can create. Before you put on your sneakers or hit the gym, prioritize injury prevention and understand proper recovery strategies. Here are essential guidelines every beginner (and even seasoned athletes) should follow:1. Get Medical ClearanceBefore embarking on any new fitness regimen, especially if you have preexisting medical conditions, consult your healthcare provider. A quick checkup can identify potential risks and customize recommendations to your particular health needs.2. Start Slow And Progress GraduallyThe most common mistake I see is diving in too quickly. Your muscles, tendons and ligaments need time to get used to new stresses. Begin with lower intensity and shorter durations, gradually increasing the challenge as your body adjusts. This approach helps prevent strains, sprains and overuse injuries.3. Warm Up And Cool DownA dynamic warm-up increases blood flow, raises body temperature and prepares your joints and muscles for exercise. Cooling down with gentle movement and stretching helps return your heart rate to normal and reduces muscle soreness.4. Prioritize Proper TechniqueWhether lifting weights or running, correct form is vital. Poor technique increases injury risk. Don’t hesitate to ask trainers or experienced friends for guidance. Consider recording yourself to check your form.5. Listen To Your BodyPain is your body’s way of signaling that something’s wrong. Learn to differentiate between normal muscle fatigue and pain that could indicate injury. If discomfort persists, rest and seek medical advice.6. Allow Time For RecoveryMuscles grow and repair during rest, not during workouts. Schedule rest days and get enough sleep. Incorporate active recovery practices like light stretching, yoga or walking to facilitate healing.7. Stay Hydrated And Eat WellNutrition and hydration play key roles in injury prevention and recovery. Proper fueling supports muscle repair and joint health, while dehydration may impair performance and increase injury risk.8. Use Appropriate GearInvest in suitable footwear and equipment. Worn-out gear can contribute to injuries, especially in high-impact activities.A careful approach to starting a new workout routine not only maximizes results but also minimizes setbacks. By following these essential guidelines, you can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of exercise while keeping injuries at bay. Remember, injury prevention and recovery are ongoing processes — listen to your body, be patient and celebrate progress along the way.More informationThe American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has more on preventing sports injuries for everyday exercisers.SOURCES: Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, November 2015; Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy, Sept. 30, 2020; Circulation, Feb. 26, 2020; Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine, & Rehabilitation, Oct. 10, 2024; Mayo Clinic, Jan. 21, 2026; International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Dec. 25, 2020; Sports Medicine, April 12, 2025; Johns Hopkins Medicine.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter