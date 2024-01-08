7 Simple Ways To Turn A New Workout Routine Into A Lasting Habit

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Have you started a new workout routine only to watch it fizzle out a few weeks later?

Building the habit can be tough, especially at first, said Benedikte Western, a research fellow at the University of Agder in Norway.

“It takes time to develop new habits, but if you’re motivated, it is certainly not impossible,” she said in a university news release.

“As time goes on, your new lifestyle will become more ingrained as a habit and a natural part of your everyday life,” Western added. “You’ll discover strategies that work for you and gain experience in overcoming obstacles.”

Western and the healthcare organization Kaiser Permanente share some strategies to help people turn intention into action.

Assess What You Want Out Of Exercise

Some people want to get in better shape so they can keep up with their kids or join friends on a hike. Others hope to ease stress or sleep better.

“Start by outlining the pros and cons you perceive in adopting a more active lifestyle. This will empower you with better control over the situation before you commence,” Western said.

Find Exercise You Enjoy

A workout plan built around activities that suit you is easier to stick with, she said. That means weighing motivation level, available time and the equipment already on hand.

“If bad weather prevents you from going out, make sure you have the right gear,” Western said.

Small improvements also tend to be easier to maintain than big ambitions.

“One of the most common reasons why many people don’t succeed is that they lack consistency over time,” Western said. “Therefore, it’s incredibly important to be realistic and think long-term.”

Find A Workout Partner

Skipping a workout is harder when someone is waiting for you. Kaiser Permanente notes that people who exercise with a partner tend to push themselves harder and are more likely to meet their fitness goals.

A standing weekend hike with a friend or a group fitness class taken together can both help, the organization suggests.

Western agrees that a partner can make a difference, especially for gym newcomers.

“If you’re unsure about how to use the equipment at the gym, take a session with a personal trainer or ask a more experienced friend to be your workout buddy for the first few weeks,” she said.

Set SMART Goals

Exercise goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound, Western said. For example, someone might aim to run 2 or 3 miles regularly, play racquetball twice a week or take a half-hour walk every day.

“Goals like ‘exercise more’ or ‘get healthier’ won’t help much. Set specific goals that you can track and that you will achieve within a given time frame,” she said.

Western also recommends setting smaller goals along the way. Someone working toward a regular 3-mile run might start with a couple of weekly sessions that alternate walking and jogging, then gradually run more often and for longer.

“The goals you set should be realistic based on your current fitness level. You can gradually set more ambitious goals as you progress,” Western said. “This approach allows you to establish a habit while also gradually increasing the workload on your body.”

Don’t Overdo It At First

Focusing on a couple of specific goals works better than trying to overhaul every habit at once, she said. Someone who tries to exercise five times a week, quit smoking, go to bed earlier and eat more vegetables all at the same time may quickly feel overwhelmed.

“If you try to do too much, you may end up struggling to meet all the targets and abandoning the entire plan,” Western said. “Taking a gradual approach increases the likelihood that your actions become habits that can be sustained over time.”

It also helps to stay flexible when obstacles come up and not get discouraged by setbacks.

Pair Exercise With Something Fun To Listen To

Upbeat music can give a workout an extra push, Kaiser Permanente says. Exercise time can also be a chance to finally finish an audiobook or work through a podcast backlog, picking up a new idea or a few laughs along the way.

Reward Yourself

Keeping track of progress and setting rewards for reaching specific goals can also help, Western said.

“Tracking your workouts and progress can be a smart move. That way, it becomes a bit harder to slack off,” she said. “If having a reward to look forward to when you achieve a goal motivates you, there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as the reward doesn’t compromise your objective.”

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on starting a fitness program.

SOURCES: University of Agder, news release, Jan. 4, 2023; Kaiser Permanente, Jan. 27, 2025