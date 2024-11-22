Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving.

Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight.

“Weightlifting activates your large muscle groups and, when done appropriately, can burn more calories than steady state cardio,” said Dr. Russell Camhi, who works in primary care sports medicine for Northwell Health's Orthopaedic Institute in East Meadow, N.Y.