General Health

How to Gauge Your Personal Risk For a Hernia

close-up hands of pediatric surgeons perform surgery using laparoscopic ports for endoscopic surgery. In a sterile operating room. Pediatric surgery, treatment of inguinal hernia in children by PIRS, suturing of the internal inguinal ring. Dropsy of the testicle, inguinal lymphadenitis
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