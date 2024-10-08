Hearing Loss: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

When you begin to sense a change in your hearing, see a doctor right away. For sensorineural hearing loss, hearing aids are often the best option. Today, there is a wide variety of hearing aids to choose from, and your doctor, usually an otolaryngologist (or ear, nose and throat specialist), will help you find the management options for your situation.

If you experience sudden hearing loss in one ear, this is usually caused by a viral infection and needs quick treatment. Steroids can usually restore some or partial hearing if treated within a few weeks.

For hearing loss due to earwax, injury or structural abnormalities, treatments run from the simple (removal of the earwax by a physician) to surgery to fix the ear bones. Consult your physician for the most appropriate option.

For those with moderate to profound hearing loss with poor benefits from hearing aids, a cochlear implant, a small electronic device surgically implanted in the inner ear, is another option to discuss with your doctor.