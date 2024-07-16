Prostate Biopsy: What It Is, How to Prepare, Side Effects, Recovery & Results

The American Cancer Society estimates that 288,300 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in 2023. While the overall 5-year survival rate is 97%, that number goes down significantly if the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body.

Prostate cancer biopsies can help detect both cancer and cells that look suspicious. They are part of a diagnosis and treatment plan aimed at helping catch the disease before it spreads.

This short guide will detail what a prostate biopsy is, who should have one, how it’s done, the best ways to prepare for the procedure, and what the results mean for your prostate health.