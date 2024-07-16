Prostatitis: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

When most men think about their prostate, it's to worry about whether they have prostate cancer or not. But another condition is far more common and plenty painful.

Prostatitis involves inflammation of the prostate gland and sometimes the areas around it. Not only is prostatitis highly treatable, but it is highly prevalent among men. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, it is the leading cause of urinary tract infections in men, resulting in approximately 2 million doctor's visits each year in the United States. In fact, it's estimated that half of all men will experience prostatitis at some point.

The U.S. National Center for Health Statistics further reveals that about 25% of men who seek medical attention for urological problems exhibit symptoms of prostatitis. Here, experts give the rundown on prostatitis, including its various types, causes, common symptoms and available treatments.