The Silent Killer: What Causes Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that originates in the prostate, a small gland in males responsible for producing seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is diagnosed using the results of a needle biopsy, which your doctor might suggest if a recent prostate exam elicits irregular findings.

The Mayo Clinic indicates that prostate cancer is one of the most prevalent types of cancer. It often progresses slowly and remains localized within the prostate gland, posing minimal threat. There are aggressive variants, however, that can rapidly spread to other parts of the body.

Prostate cancer is often referred to as the "silent killer," because it can develop without presenting noticeable symptoms. This stealthy nature makes it challenging to detect and diagnose until it has reached advanced stages. By the time symptoms become apparent, the cancer may have already spread beyond the prostate, significantly reducing the odds for successful treatment.

Timely detection of prostate cancer, when it is still confined to the prostate gland, offers the greatest opportunity for effective treatment. Regular screenings and early detection are key in identifying the disease before it progresses to an advanced stage, improving the chances of successful management and survival.