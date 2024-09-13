Do You Need to Take Supplements If You Eat a Healthy Diet?

Silvis said it’s best to talk with a doctor about whether you need a vitamin or supplement before hitting your local nutrition center, drug store or supermarket.

If your body doesn’t need a particular nutrient, more likely than not the excess will be flushed out.

Essentially, the money spent on most unnecessary supplements goes straight down the toilet.

“If you have a well-balanced diet, well, you just literally urinate out the vitamins and minerals that you are taking with the multivitamin,” Silvis said. “You can only absorb so much, and once you are past that limit, you just excrete the vitamin.

“So, the mentality that, ‘if something is good, more must be better,’ is not true,” he added.

For example, there’s no evidence that taking loads of Vitamin C can ward off colds, and little to suggest it helps speed recuperation, Silvis said.

“There’s a lot of debate about whether or not Vitamin C actually changes how long you are going to have your illness,” Silvis said. “But as with other vitamins, if you have a healthy, well-balanced diet with fruits and vegetables, you’ll meet your dietary needs day to day.”