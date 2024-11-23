Taking a GLP-1 Medication? Here's Tips to Holiday Eating

SATURDAY, Nov. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- So, you have managed to shed 30 pounds with the help of one of the new blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, but as the holidays near you worry about how to handle gatherings where decadent food will be served in abundance.

Luckily, one expert from Baylor College of Medicine has tips on how to enjoy holiday fare while on these medications, without overdoing it.

GLP-1 medications, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, curb appetite and slow the digestion of food, so consuming large portions on these drugs can make you sick and worsens the nausea that is associated with them. What to do? Stick with small portions.

“You lose the benefit of weight loss if you do not watch your diet,” said Dr. Mandeep Bajaj, a professor of medicine – endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor. “In addition, if you are taking GLP-1 receptor agonists for treatment of diabetes, overindulging will worsen your diabetes control, and you will lose the benefit of the therapy.”

Those who take GLP-1s should not stop taking them during the holidays, to avoid regaining the weight already lost. Tips to stay on track with your medication this holiday season include:

Consume whole foods and a nutrient-dense diet made up of minimally processed food: eat vegetables, lean proteins, fiber and whole grains

Eat smaller portions: more than half your plate should consist of lean meat and vegetables

Avoid food fried in saturated oils

Avoid foods rich in sugar, such as sodas, candy and ice cream

Minimize alcohol intake: alcohol has excess calories and can cause low blood sugar if you have diabetes and are on insulin

Keep yourself hydrated: people not only eat less on GLP-1s but they tend to drink less fluids, leading to dehydration

For those considering starting a GLP-1 medication, Bajaj does not recommend waiting.

“The whole purpose of treatment is diabetes control and weight loss in patients who are obese or overweight." he said in a Baylor news release. "There is no reason to delay it until the holidays are over, because that is the time when diabetes control worsens and you gain weight."

“Patients who take these medications realize that if they follow a healthy diet of more protein and fiber, they are able to lose weight. Combining these GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies with exercise is really important to get the benefits of the treatment,” Bajaj noted.

SOURCE: Baylor College of Medicine, news release, Nov. 19, 2024