What Is Chromium Picolinate? Do You Really Need It?

Chromium from food is generally considered safe, but high-dose supplements can have consequences, according to Mount Sinai.

Side effects can include reducing the sugar-lowering effect of insulin, stomach irritation, itching and reddening of the skin. Fast or irregular heart rhythms, liver problems and kidney damage have also been reported.

People with liver or kidney problems, or those with anemia, should not use chromium without talking to their doctors.

Because of these potential side effects and interactions with medications, you should take supplements only under the supervision of a health care provider, Mount Sinai experts say.

Some of the drugs that chromium can interact with include antacids, like Tums, Mylanta, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec.

And if you already take diabetes medications, chromium might lower blood sugar levels to dangerous levels. These medications include insulin, metformin, Diabeta (glyburide), Glucotrol (glypizide) or Diabinese (chlorpropamide).

Also, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, Advil, Motrin and Aleve can raise chromium levels in the body.

Meanwhile, steroids can lower chromium levels in the body. And if you take Synthroid (levothyroxine) to treat a hypoactive thyroid, chromium might lower the amount of the drug the body absorbs.

If you are taking any of these medications, you should speak with your doctor about the risk of taking chromium supplements.