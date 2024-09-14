Why Beans Are a Natural Superfood

SATURDAY, Sept. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Beans may sometimes give you gas, but one expert says that shouldn't stop you from finding ways to include them in your diet.

Why? Because they are packed with nutrients that contribute to good health.

“Beans are in a unique category because they are a protein source, but they are also complex carbohydrates,” said Dr. Mopelola Adeyemo, a clinical nutritionist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Not only that, but beans also count as vegetables, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines.

No other food can lay claim to all of these qualities, Adeyemo said.

The good news is that you don't have to eat endless servings of beans to reap big nutritional benefits.

“One of the best things about beans is their very high fiber content,” Adeyemo said in a UCLA Health news release.

For example, just a half-cup serving of black beans contains 8 grams of fiber. “That’s about 25% of the total fiber you need in a day in just that serving,” she said.

Beans are also a great source of plant-based protein. Whether you’re vegetarian, vegan or just trying to eat less meat, it’s critical to turn to other sources for your protein.

Many other key nutrients are found in beans as well. One half-cup contains between 300 and 500 milligrams of potassium (levels vary by type of bean). Potassium plays a vital role in helping control blood pressure, but most Americans don’t get enough of it in their diets.

Beans are also rich sources of:

Copper

Folic acid

Iron

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Still, beans’ biggest health benefits come from their high fiber content.

“Beans, because of their fiber, can play a significant role in using food as medicine,” Adeyemo said. “Fiber decreases the amount of cholesterol absorbed when you eat.”

That high fiber content also helps lower blood sugar, prevents constipation, guards against colon cancer and helps people manage their weight, Adeyemo said.

“The combination fills you up and keeps you feeling fuller longer,” she explained. “Studies have shown that people who regularly consume beans have lower body weight and smaller waist circumference than those who don’t.”

Unfortunately, all that fiber is the main reason why beans cause bloating and gas, especially if you’re not used to eating enough of them.

“Start with a small serving or spread your bean intake throughout the day,” Adeyemo suggested. “You don’t need to eat a whole serving in one meal or eat them every day as your body is getting more used to the added fiber.”

If you’re using dry beans, experts recommend soaking them overnight to draw out some of the gas-producing compounds, she said. Adding herbs that help with digestion can also help: Cumin, coriander, fennel and ginger are all good options.

While there are many different types of beans, all are equally healthy. “The differences in fiber, protein and other nutrients are minimal,” Adeyemo added. “So, pick the beans you enjoy the most.”

SOURCE: UCLA Health, news release, Aug. 26, 2024