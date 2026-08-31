Orthopedic surgery

What Is Tommy John Surgery — And Who Needs It?

Tommy john
Tommy John chills elbow in ice in 1974 after learning he may face second surgery in two years. John died Aug. 15 at age 83.United Press International, Public Domain
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