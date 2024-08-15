The 5 Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain, According to a Personal Trainer

I’ve been a personal trainer for 5 years, but when I first graduated college, I had a desk job where I was sitting 8+ hours a day. Within 2 years, I had lower back pain. I stopped working out, thinking rest was the best thing, but my back pain got progressively worse.

I sought the help of a physical therapist and a chiropractor, and I learned just how common lower back pain is—some studies have found that up to 23% of adults worldwide experience long-term lower back pain.

I was far from alone in my pain, but understanding the causes of low back pain helped me later on as a personal trainer to figure out what exercises could help bring some relief to me and my clients with the same issue.