Taking Wegovy, Zepbound? One Expert Has Dietary Advice

Folks taking weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound might think they’ve found a shortcut to better health.

But they still need to eat a high-quality diet if they want to maintain their well-being while they shed pounds, says a doctor with the University of Texas Southwestern.

“One common misconception about these medications is that they’re a magic bullet for better health, and it doesn’t necessarily matter what you eat when you’re taking them. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Dr. Jaime Almondoz, director of UT Southwestern’s Weight Wellness Center.