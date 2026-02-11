Disparities Seen in Melanoma Diagnosis for American Indian/Alaska Native and White Patients

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) patients with malignant melanoma face significant disparities in melanoma diagnosis and access to care, according to a study published in the January issue of SKIN.Xinxin Wu, M.D., from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, and colleagues examined melanoma disparities in AI/AN individuals in a retrospective cohort study using the National Cancer Database for 2004 to 2021. Data were included for 459 AI/AN patients and 422,615 White patients with melanoma.The researchers found that the rates of late-stage diagnoses were higher for AI/AN patients, and they had lower income and education levels and were more likely to be uninsured or covered by Medicaid. In addition, AI/AN patients were less likely to receive care at academic centers and were more likely to live in rural areas. No significant differences were seen in overall survival between AI/AN and White patients, but survival data were limited."We identified significant socioeconomic and health care-related disadvantages among AI/AN populations, including disparities in insurance coverage, income, education, access to specialized facilities, and residence in rural areas," the authors write. "To better understand overall survival disparities, further investigation using larger databases with fewer exclusion criteria is warranted."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter