Dermatology Special

Disparities Seen in Melanoma Diagnosis for American Indian/Alaska Native and White Patients

Overall survival differences were not statistically significant, but survival data were limited
patient doctor heart
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Race
Ethnicity
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com