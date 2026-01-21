Dermatology Special

Distinct Acne Incidence Patterns Seen in Transgender Individuals

Transmasculine individuals have the highest acne risk in the first year after initiation of testosterone
acne
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Transgender
Acne
Testosterone

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com