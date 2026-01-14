ICP-332 Has Favorable Safety Profile, Is Efficacious for Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), the tyrosine kinase inhibitor ICP-332 has a favorable safety profile and is efficacious, according to a study published online Jan. 14 in JAMA Dermatology.Jinhua Xu, Ph.D., from Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, and colleagues randomly assigned 75 patients aged 18 to 75 years with a diagnosis of AD for one year or longer and a history of contraindication or inadequate response to topical therapy to receive ICP-332 at 80 mg or 120 mg or placebo orally once daily for four weeks in a 1:1:1 ratio.The researchers found that among the 74 patients included in the safety set, 68, 76, and 75 percent in the placebo group and the 80- and 120-mg ICP-332 groups, respectively, experienced treatment-emergent adverse events, with all events mild or moderate. Decreased blood fibrinogen was the most common adverse event (4, 44, and 21 percent, respectively). At week 4, percentage reductions in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) were −78.2, −72.5, and −16.7 percent in the 80-mg ICP-332 group, 120-mg ICP-332 group, and placebo group, respectively. A significantly higher 75 percent or greater improvement in EASI response rate was seen with both ICP-332 doses versus placebo (56.0 percent difference versus placebo), and a greater percentage of Validated Investigator Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis score of 0 or 1 and improvement of 2 or more points at week 4 was seen in the 80-mg ICP-332 group versus placebo (32.0 percent difference versus placebo)."ICP-332 monotherapy was efficacious and demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile compared with placebo in adults with moderate-to-severe AD," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., which is developing ICP-332 and funded the study. One author also has a related patent pending.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter