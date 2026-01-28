Dermatology Special

Inflammation-, Oxidation-Promoting Diet Linked to Skin Cancer

28.06 percent of the association between DII/DOBS and skin cancer was mediated by PhenoAge
skin cancer melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflammation
Aging
Skin Cancer
Food and Nutrition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com